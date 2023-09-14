Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 'Catch A Fire' getting 50th anniversary reissue

Universal/Island Records

By Jill Lances

Bob Marley & The Wailers' classic album Catch A Fire is being reissued in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Dropping November 3, the reissue will be released as a three-LP set, as well as a three-CD set and digitally. All versions will feature the full studio recording, along with a 10-song live album, Live From The Paris Theatre London, and Sessions, an album of alternative and extended takes, as well as instrumental Jamaican versions of Catch A Fire songs.

In addition, the vinyl will include a 12-inch featuring three live performances recorded at the Sundown Theatre in Edmonton, North London, in May 1973. Those three songs — "Slave Driver," "Get Up, Stand Up" and "Stop That Train" — will also be included on the CD. You can listen to "Slave Driver" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

All formats of Catch A Fire are available for preorder now.

The reissue comes as a new biopic on Marley, Bob Marley: One Love, is scheduled to hit theaters January 12, 2024. It stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley and Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch as Marley's wife, Rita.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

