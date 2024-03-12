'Bob Marley: One Love' resulted in streaming bump for Marley’s catalog

The success of the Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, has motivated a lot of music fans to rediscover the reggae legend's music.

The film was released on Valentine’s Day, bringing in $160.5 million worldwide, with a U.S. opening weekend of $28.7 million, and lots of those moviegoers followed up their viewing by streaming Marley’s tunes.

According to Luminate, in the week after the film’s release, Marley’s catalog saw a 150% increase in global on-demand streams, compared to numbers during the week of January 4, with an increase of 187% in the U.S. alone. In total there was 108 million streams of Marley’s music following the film hitting theaters.

And it seems all the press around the movie also helped draw new interest in Netflix's 2018 Bob Marley documentary ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff? Prior to the movie's release, Luminate's Streaming Viewership Model shows increased viewing minutes that peaked just ahead of the film hitting theaters.

