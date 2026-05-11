Blxst announces new album, 'Labor of Love'

Blxst attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026, in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE )

Blxst is leaning into real-life experiences on his self-produced upcoming album, Labor of Love. He announced the project will arrive on June 12.

A teaser posted to Instagram sees Blxst running up a hill before the camera pans to show people immersed in their own "labor of love," whether it be washing hair, making burritos or walking dogs.

"Love is more than a feeling. It’s actual labor," Blxst says in a voice-over. "It’s showing up. Showing up wrong, showing up tired but for who or whatever you got love for and just make sure you show up committed. Cuz you ain’t gotta be perfect. Just don’t quit."

Labor of Love will serve as the follow-up to 2024's I'll Always Come Find You, which was centered on a character Blxst created named Birdie. This time around, however, Blxst is getting personal, exploring the balance between his career and fatherhood.

"This album represents where I am right now in this phase of my life," Blxst said in a statement, according to The Source. "Everything is authentically me."

Labor of Love is now available to presave.

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