Bishop T.D. Jakes shares update after health scare

One week after suffering a medical emergency during a sermon, Bishop T.D. Jakes offered an update on his health in a video message to church members.

In the message to members of the megachurch Potter's House of Dallas, Jakes revealed he underwent emergency surgery after the incident, and asked congregants to "praise God that we're not planning a funeral."

"Many of you don't realize that you're looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery, survived the surgery," Jakes said in the video.

In a shocking moment during his Sunday sermon on November 24, which was captured on video, Jakes could be seen lowering his microphone and shaking in his seat before people around him rushed to his aid.

In a statement shortly afterward, the church said Jakes "experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message."

In the video message Sunday, Jakes said he is now recovering from his ordeal and expressed his gratitude to be alive and healing.

"I'm grateful to God for his goodness and his mercy, and to not just our local church, but to the global community that follows this ministry," Jakes said.

Jakes did not share details of his diagnosis, but said in a post on X he is thankful he did not have a stroke, noting the "event could've been fatal if it weren't for God's intervention."

"A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional," he wrote.

Jakes founded the 30,000-member megachurch in southern Dallas, Texas, in 1996.

