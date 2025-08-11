Billy Porter says new book is based on real-life experiences

Billy Porter was bullied as a child, but he found his voice when he discovered his talent of singing. The experience inspired his new book, Songbird in the Light, a story about a boy who goes from being bullied by classmates to discovering hix singing voice and confidence in time for the school showcase.

"I was bullied mercilessly from like the first to the fifth grade," Porter tells People. "I realized the power that was in these vocal cords. And it changed everything for me."

He says the message he wants fans to take away is: "You could be different and succeed, and be present and have hope. There is hope, and there is light, even when it doesn't feel like it."

Songbird in the Light will arrive on March 17, 2026, with Black families and experiences depicted in the book's artwork.

"The African American-ness of it, visually, is important," Porter said. "The fact that the hair of my character is in plaits, that's very, very specific and necessary for us to be able to see ourselves. Also, you know, he's really kind of fashionable, too."

