On the 'Billboard' Hot 100, Beyoncé corrals three top 10s from 'Cowboy Carter'

Blair Caldwell

By Andrea Dresdale

Beyoncé has galloped into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with three different songs from her new #1 album, Cowboy Carter.

"Texas Hold 'Em," which was #1 a while back, has rebounded from #11 to #2. Meanwhile, "II Most Wanted," Bey's duet with Miley Cyrus, is at #6, while Bey's take on Dolly Parton's "Jolene" is at #7.

Beyoncé now officially has 24 top-10 hits as a solo artist, while "II Most Wanted" gives Miley her 13th.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is now enjoying her first top-10 hit as a songwriter since 2012, when Whitney Houston's version of her song "I Will Always Love You" re-entered the chart after her death and reached #3.

"Like That," by Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, stays at #1 for a second week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

