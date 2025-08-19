BigXthaPlug shouts out Beyoncé for cosign on Cowboy Carter Tour: 'I'm a part of the BeyHive now'

BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

BigXthaPlug appreciates Beyoncé making his song "The Largest" part of her Cowboy Carter Tour. He spoke to Complex about what it meant for him to get a cosign from Queen Bey.

"Beyoncé [is a] Texas legend," he said. "I thought I would get a Travis Scott cosign before Beyoncé. For her to go all around the world, to play ['The Largest'] in her set is — I'm a part of the BeyHive now."

Though the song had already been gaining traction, BigX says that all went up a notch with Beyoncé's support.

“I definitely appreciate her for that because the song was already going in a great direction, but after that, now I got a big fan base of women," he shares. "If they didn’t love me then, they for sure love me now."

“Definitely kudos to Beyoncé,” he continued. “Hopefully, we can get this record in.”

Like Bey, BigXthaPlug taps into country on his upcoming album, I Hope You're Happy. The project announcement was shared by Drake, who BigX had opened up for during the Wireless Festival.

"For Drake to know who I am, that still made me feel some type of way on the inside," BigXthaPlug told Popcast.

I Hope You're Happy arrives on Aug. 22.

