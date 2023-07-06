Big Boss Vette named BET's Amplified artist for July

BET believes Big Boss Vette deserves the spotlight, so they announced the up-and-coming rapper as the BET Amplified artist for July 2023.

The St. Louis native, born Diamond Alexxis Smith, made her BET Awards preshow debut in June with a performance of her hit singles "Snatched" and "Pretty Girls Walk."

After first hitting the scene in 2015 with her own rendition of Dej Loaf's "Try Me," Big Boss Vette went on to release viral songs "Bad B****" and "Outside" before signing to Republic Records in 2021.

As a BET Amplified artist, all of Big Boss Vette's music will receive BET's support across its multiple platforms and campaigns.

Big Boss Vette is set to release her first EP, Resilience, soon.

