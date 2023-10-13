Beyoncé unveils all-black Ivy Park line

Beyoncé released the latest edition of her Ivy Park clothing line with an entirely black selection of tops, bottoms, outerwear, undergarments and accessories.

Labeled Ivy Park Noir, the new drop was created using a singular, black color palette with intentions on drawing "focus to fabric, fit and texture, cultivating enduring elegance through sensual, material play," per the line's description.

The new collection includes a variety of cool clothing, like mesh tights, a shiny mesh bra, mini skirt and sleeveless body suits, along with warm garments, like a latex trench coat, moto jacket, sweat pants and socks. There's also purses, hats, a backpack and boots.

To shop The Blackout, visit the Ivy Park page on Adidas.com.

