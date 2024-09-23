Beyoncé shares new SirDavis promo video

A new commercial for Beyoncé's SirDavis whiskey brand has been released.

The clip, shared to the singer's Instagram page, finds Bey preparing for a photo shoot as Betty Davis' "They Say I'm Different" plays in the background. She's also seen in a dressing room, on a jet and on a ranch, among other locations. In between scenes, the screen displays words including "The Muse," "The Founder" and "The Woman."

Bey launched SirDavis in August, announcing it was her way to honor her great grandfather Davis Hogue, who served as both a farmer and a moonshiner in the South during Prohibition.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Bey said at the time. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.