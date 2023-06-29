Beyoncé scores biggest-ever European tour leg with Renaissance World Tour

She's called the Queen for a reason.

After wrapping the European leg of her Renaissance tour on Wednesday, Billboard reports Beyoncé has brought in some history-making numbers. The 32-time Grammy winner grossed $154.4 million and sold more than 1 million tickets across 21 shows.

Not only do the numbers top the European legs of Beyoncé's 2016 Formation Tour and 2018's On the Run II Tour, which was co-headlined with Jay-Z, the first nine shows of the Renaissance trek made her the top-grossing act of May, per Billboard.

With the U.S. and Canada portions of the tour, which kicks off on July 8 and 9 in Toronto, Billboard predicts that if the numbers hold steady, the North American leg would sell 1.8 million tickets and gross $264 million. That leg, on its own, would surpass the global total of the Formation Tour and become the biggest of Beyoncé's career.

The Renaissance World Tour continues with 36 shows, including stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, before its final stop in New Orleans on September 27.

