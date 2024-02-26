Beyoncé scores her ninth solo Hot 100 #1 hit

Beyoncé's song "Texas Hold 'Em" has played its cards right: a week after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, it's ascended to the number-one spot.

The song is Beyoncé's ninth #1 on that chart as a solo artist, and her first since 2022's "Break My Soul." Bey topped the chart with Destiny's Child four times.

Meanwhile, "Texas Hold 'Em" is #1 for a second week on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Last week Bey made history by being the first Black female artist ever to top that chart. Now the song has become the 26th track in Billboard's chart history to have hit #1 on both Hot Country Songs and the Hot 100 chart.

There were four songs that accomplished that feat last year: Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything"; Morgan Wallen's "Last Night"; Oliver Anthony Music's "Rich Men North of Richmond"; and Jason Aldean's "Try That In a Small Town."

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me" has slipped to #2, following six nonconsecutive weeks at #1.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is one of two new songs Beyoncé released on February 11, ahead of the March 29 release of her new album, the follow-up to 2022's Renaissance.

