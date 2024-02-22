Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell, City Girls top 'Rolling Stone''s list of most stylish musicians of 2024

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

When it comes to fashion, there are a few artists who influence the trends we see today. Rolling Stone compiled a list of who they deemed the most stylish musicians of 2024, and among them are City Girls, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Erykah Badu, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell.

City Girls' JT and Yung Miami came in at #24 for their "vibrant and exciting" style, followed by Rocky at #23 and Cardi at #22. Erykah made the top 20, landing in the 19th position. "In a world where every music artist has a stylist who curates their looks for their every move, Erykah Badu is a refreshing change of pace," designer and creative director Chris Habana tells Rolling Stone. Uzi secured the 17th spot, and Pharrell took #13.

The top 10 stylish musicians include Doechii (#10), Doja Cat (#3) and Beyoncé (#2), who was praised for the "unprecedented" fashion, "from the runway to archival and custom to couture," at her Renaissance World Tour.

The full list is available at rollingstone.com.                 

