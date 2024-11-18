Beyoncé to perform 'Cowboy Carter' hits at halftime during NFL game on Christmas

Beyoncé fans are getting a huge Christmas gift this year: a live performance from Queen Bey herself.
The singer will perform during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day as part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.
Beyoncé will perform songs from her landmark country-inspired Cowboy Carter album live for the first time during the performance.
Cowboy Carter recently received 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year, at the 2025 Grammys. With these nominations, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total.
