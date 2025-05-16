Beyoncé' kicks off first Cowboy Carter tour show in Chicago after weather delays

Reports of severe weather threatened Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter stop at Chicago's Soldier Field Thursday evening, but it certainly didn't stop the show.

Soldier Field first announced the nearly two-hour delay in a statement to ABC, and Live Nation followed with one on social media. "Due to weather in the area, the COWBOY CARTER TOUR show at @SoldierField tonight will not begin before 9pm," Live Nation wrote, adding the doors for the venue still opened at 5 p.m.

ABC7 reports fans sheltered in place, dressed in their best Western and rodeo fits, waiting for Bey to make her way to the stage.

"We've been planning for months, so no weather, nothing is going to stop us," concertgoer Kesha Marshall said.

"I brought my rain coat, I'm prepared ... the Beyhive is always prepared for everything," added Saulo Alencar.

"If she can perform in the rain ... us sitting in the rain and watching it is nothing," Ky Thomas said.

The show, initially scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, officially kicked off at 10:15 p.m. CT, per USA Today.

"I'm so happy to be on the stage seeing all of your beautiful faces," she said, according to the publication. "Thank you for all your love even throughout the storm. Y'all are here. I am here, and we're going to have a good ol' time."

Bey has two more shows in Chicago slated for Saturday and Sunday night.

