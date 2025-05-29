Beyoncé helps couple with gender reveal during Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé has announced a cowboy will be soon joining the ranch. While reading fans' signs during her Cowboy Carter Tour stop at MetLife Stadium Wednesday, she read aloud a specific request asking that she help with a gender reveal.

“First born, Carter,” she said, reading the sign. “Gender reveal. Right now? I’ll be back." Bey then exited the stage, did an outfit change and returned to announce whether the couple was expecting a boy or a girl.

“I’mma take my time,” said Beyoncé as she took the envelope from the couple. She opened it and faced it toward the crowd to reveal the word "COWBOY."

“It's a boy! God bless you. Congratulations,” Bey said. “Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

The Cowboy Carter Tour's fourth night at the MetLife Stadium saw Bey entertain fans in the pouring rain, which Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, praised in an Instagram post.

"The show must always go on and even in the pouring down rain. True professional, flying, and all in the pouring down rain never missed a note sounded like it was sunshine!!" she wrote alongside a clip of Bey performing. "I prayed all during hers and Blue [Ivy]'s dance break because the floor was wetttt!"

Tina also mentioned the gender reveal, writing, "Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold? I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick."

Bey's next and final stop at MetLife Stadium is on Thursday.

