Beyoncé brings Jay-Z out for Cowboy Carter tour's final night in Paris

Beyhive fans in the crowd at Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show in Paris were treated to quite the surprise. While wrapping the weekend in the City of Love, the family affair included one more person from the Carter clan: Bey's husband, Jay-Z. He joined Bey for their songs "Crazy in Love" and "Drunk in Love," and took advantage of the moment to perform the fitting track "N***** in Paris."

Fans noticed he changed a word in his song with Kanye West, rapping, "Just might let you meet Bey" instead of "Just might let you meet Ye."

Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Cardi B were among those in the crowd to experience the moment live.

Jay's appearance at Stade de France for the Cowboy Carter show Sunday night marked the first time in over six years that he and Bey took the stage together. They last performed in South Africa for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Dec. 2, 2018.

Hov is now the second guest Bey has brought onstage during her Cowboy Carter tour. Miley Cyrus was first, coming out on the first night of Beyoncé's three-night run in Paris.

