Beyoncé to bring Cowboy Carter tour to Vegas

Beyoncé, her cowgirl hat and her illustrious white horse are taking their talents to Vegas.

Bey announced March 17 she's adding a Las Vegas stop to her Cowboy Carter tour, with a performance slated for July 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

The news comes after Beyoncé's initial tour announcement back in February, when she revealed she'll be making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey and her hometown of Houston, to name a few. As of now, there are a total of 31 stops, including the newly added Vegas show.

Bey's on her way to another sold-out trek, as the Cowboy Carter tour is currently 94% sold out across all shows. Her last global run, the Renaissance World Tour, broke all sorts of records and helped the singer earn her highest-grossing tour ever after raking in more than a half a billion dollars.

The Cowboy Carter tour kicks off on April 28 with a series of five performances in Los Angeles. The tour will end with the Vegas show on July 25.

Tickets are available on Beyonce's website: Beyoncé.com.

