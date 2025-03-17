Beyoncé to bring Cowboy Carter tour to Vegas

Parkwood Entertainment
By Jamia Pugh

Beyoncé, her cowgirl hat and her illustrious white horse are taking their talents to Vegas.

Bey announced March 17 she's adding a Las Vegas stop to her Cowboy Carter tour, with a performance slated for July 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

The news comes after Beyoncé's initial tour announcement back in February, when she revealed she'll be making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey and her hometown of Houston, to name a few. As of now, there are a total of 31 stops, including the newly added Vegas show.

Bey's on her way to another sold-out trek, as the Cowboy Carter tour is currently 94% sold out across all shows. Her last global run, the Renaissance World Tour, broke all sorts of records and helped the singer earn her highest-grossing tour ever after raking in more than a half a billion dollars.

The Cowboy Carter tour kicks off on April 28 with a series of five performances in Los Angeles. The tour will end with the Vegas show on July 25.

Tickets are available on Beyonce's website: Beyoncé.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!