BET revisits Wendy Williams' memorable career moments to celebrate her 59th birthday

BET is taking a stroll down memory lane with a few memorable moments of Wendy Williams' career in honor of her 59th birthday today, July 18.

The network gathered "five shocking moments" throughout her entertainment career. Read below for a snippet of each moment:

The infamous 2008 interview with Omarosa Newman made headlines after the former Apprentice star referred to Williams as "disrespectful," with the TV host responding, "you're not my type." The tense onscreen moment forced Williams to attempt to restart the interview and ended with the two suggesting plastic surgery for one another.

During her hot topics segment on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host once referred to Evelyn Lozada and former MLB player Carl Crawford's newborn son as a "cash register." The phrase prompted a response from the Basketball Wives star who tweeted about Williams' husband at the time, Kevin Hunter, suggesting he purchased shoes "for another woman."

Arguably one of the most viral moments of Williams' radio career, Williams made headlines for her 2003 interview with Whitney Houston. Houston got a lot off her chest for the host, who she says spoke of her "all the time" despite never meeting her.

In April 2019, Williams went public with her divorce from her longtime partner, Hunter. She opened up about the difficult time on an episode of The View, explaining her decision to split was a result of not only infidelity but because he had fathered another child while married.

In 2021, Williams dropped her highly-anticipated Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie. She executive-produced the film, an in-depth look at the highs and lows of her life and career.

