BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Here's what the stars are looking forward to most

The BET Hip Hop Awards returned to Atlanta's Cobb Energy theater for another year of celebrating the music, creative and cultural contributions of top hip-hop and R&B stars.

Tip "T.I." Harris, Nelly, City Girls, Fabolous, Chingy, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more pulled up for the nonstop party, which also honored 50 years of hip-hop and the producers and DJs who helped start it all.

During the show taping on October 3, ABC Audio caught up with a few celebs on the carpet who dished on what they're looking forward to most at the show.

"I want to see the legends get honored for the work that they put in," Benny the Butcher said. "[To be] recognized by the people who don't know 'em and by the people who do."

Zatima star Nzinga Imani said she's most excited about the tribute to So So Def's 30 years.

"I feel like it's going to be a great way to just merge such an epic time in our history and the history of hip-hop," she said.

"Area Codes" rapper Kaliii said that outside of waiting to see if she'll take home an award, she's here for girls "like Ice Spice, Glo[Rilla], Sexyy Red," all the up-and-coming females in rap.

Also looking forward to watching the rap ladies do their thing: I Am Hip Hop Award recipient DJ Marley Marl.

"I'm looking to see the new generation, get on stage & flourish," he said.

While Pretty Vee said she's rooting for "all the Black people" in the room, others were pretty much feeling themselves.

"I'm the life of the party everywhere I go, so I'm ready to turn up," Boosie said, while Safaree was anticipating the photos that'd come out of the red carpet "because I love me," he said.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 airs Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

