BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar wins big, here's who else won

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 made a triumphant return on Tuesday, October 10, celebrating half a century of Hip Hop culture.

Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe took the helm as the host of the ceremony where Kendrick Lamar took the night by storm, claiming four prestigious awards, including Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.

Cardi B walked away with zero awards despite leading with 12 nominations. 21 Savage, who also had 12 noms snagged two.

Sexyy Redd kicked off the show with a medley of her hits "Pound Town," "Shake Yo Dreads," and "SkeeYee." GloRilla dazzled the audience with "Pop It" and a surprise appearance by Fivio Foreign for their single "Cha Cha Cha." Also to hit the stage were the City Girls, DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Fat Joe, DJ Kid Capri, and D-Nice initiated the first deejay battle, followed by performances from icons Scott Storch and Spinderella.

LL COOL J and Rakim paid a special tribute to the "I Am Hip Hop Award" recipient Marley Marl, joined by Jazzy Jeff, DJ Technician, and the Adam Blackstone Band. There was also a 30th-anniversary tribute to So So Def and its founder Jermaine Dupri, which featured a star-studded lineup of hip-hop luminaries.

The Hip Hop Awards wouldn't be complete without a cypher, brought to life by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, with notable lyricists battling it out.

The "Global Visionary Award" was posthumously presented to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes for his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop scene.

Here's the complete winner's list.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar



Song of the Year

"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert



Hip Hop Album of the Year

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage



Best Hip Hop Video

"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert



Best Collaboration

"All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole



Impact Track

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole



Best Duo or Group

Drake & 21 Savage



Best Live Performer

Kendrick Lamar



Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Ice Spice



Lyricist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar



Producer of the Year

Metro Boomin



Video Director of the Year

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar



DJ of the Year

Metro Boomin



Best Hip Hop Platform

Caresha Please



Hustler of the Year

50 Cent



Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Jay-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow

Black Sherif (Ghana)

