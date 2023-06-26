BET Awards 2023: The winners list

The BET Awards, known as "culture's biggest night," aired Sunday night live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honoring notable names in music, film, sports and entertainment.
Here is the list of awards announced during the broadcast:
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Latto
Video Director of the Year
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Viewer's Choice Award
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
BET Her
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
Lifetime Achievement Award
Busta Rhymes
