BET Awards 2023: The winners list

The BET Awards, known as "culture's biggest night," aired Sunday night live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honoring notable names in music, film, sports and entertainment.

Here is the list of awards announced during the broadcast:

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Latto

Video Director of the Year

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Viewer's Choice Award

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BET Her

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

Lifetime Achievement Award

Busta Rhymes

