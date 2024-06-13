BET adds Ice Spice, Tyla, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley to 2024 BET Awards lineup

With the 2024 BET Awards nearly two weeks away, more of the lineup has been announced. Joining previously announced performers Muni Long, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Red and Shaboozey are Ice Spice, Tyla and Ms. Lauryn Hill with YG Marley.

Country star Tanner Adell will also perform, but on the BET Amplified stage.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2024 BET Awards will take place in LA and air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Drake leads the charge with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, who has six nods. J. Cole, SZA, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Usher and performers Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét and Tyla are also up for awards.

