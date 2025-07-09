Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Longwood
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,952
#24. Wedgefield
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,556
#23. Belle Isle
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,053
#22. Williamsburg
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,400
#21. Forest City
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,871
#20. Tangerine
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,967
#19. Conway
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,346
#18. Altamonte Springs
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 45,657
#17. Winter Garden
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 47,182
#16. Alafaya
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 90,874
#15. Windermere
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,034
#14. Oakland
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,566
#13. Bay Hill
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 4,214
#12. Hunters Creek
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 21,255
#11. Doctor Phillips
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 12,458
#10. Gotha
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,179
#9. Lake Butler
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 17,242
#8. Wekiwa Springs
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,109
#7. Winter Springs
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 38,448
#6. Maitland
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 19,268
#5. Horizon West
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 62,152
#4. Winter Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 29,929
#3. Lake Mary
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 16,724
#2. Oviedo
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 39,990
#1. Heathrow
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,033