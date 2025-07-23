SmartAsset reports McAllen, TX is the top market for first-time homebuyers in 2025, with affordability and growth potential highlighted.

Best housing markets for first-time homebuyers

Affordability is just one component of buying a new home. Hopeful first-time homebuyers would be prudent to consider the competitive landscape, lifestyle, social and future growth potential of their home. Taking on such a large investment, particularly when the costs of homeownership may outpace the costs of renting in some places, requires planning ahead in terms of your career and family, as well as your budget.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 180 of the largest U.S. metro areas based on a variety of factors that may influence the buying process and long-term payoff for first-time homebuyers. These metrics include affordability relative to local median incomes, the level of housing inventory and demand for that inventory, projections of home-price growth, and the relative population of residents in their 20s and 30s.

Key Findings

McAllen, TX is the best metro area for first-time homebuyers in 2025. After ranking fourth last year, McAllen has replaced Lawton, OK as the number one metro area for hopeful homeowners. In particular, it offers positive projected home-price growth over the next year, moderate affordability with the median sale price of $204,499 being about four times as much as the median local income, and a market that allows potential buyers to take their time to make a decision before putting in an offer.

Midwestern metros have the most affordable homes relative to local incomes. Peoria and Decatur, IL rank first and second in the affordability metric, with local home sale prices averaging about twice the amount of the median annual income. Davenport, IA; Springfield, IL; Lawton, OK; Cedar Rapids, IA; St. Joseph, MO; and Muncie, IN metros are also among the least expensive. However, only the Lawton, OK metro makes the top 10 best metros for first-time homebuyers when considering other metrics.

Homes are on the market for less than a week in these metro areas. Bloomington, IL and Rockford, IL homes average just five days on the market before they go under contract, making it a competitive landscape for first-time homebuyers. The average days til pending is also just six days in the Ann Arbor, MI; Cincinnati, OH; and Springfield, IL metros.

These Florida metro areas have some of the highest inventory. Cape Coral has more than double the amount of homes per sale per local resident as Port St. Lucie, which ranks second in this metric. Also among Floridian metros with the highest inventory are Jacksonville, Lakeland and Tampa.

SmartAsset's ranking of the best housing markets for first-time homebuyers. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 20 Places for First-Time Homebuyers

1. McAllen, TX

Median sale price: $204,499

Median household income: $56,655

Income to sale-price ratio: 27.70%

Days to pending: 64

Inventory: 3,488

Inventory per capita: 0.003882151

One-year price change forecast: 40.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 20.02%

2. Lawton, OK

Median sale price: $150,007

Median household income: $59,843

Income to sale-price ratio: 39.89%

Days to pending: 25

Inventory: 493

Inventory per capita: 0.003891481

One-year price change forecast: -110.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 23.37%

3. Killeen, TX

Median sale price: $253,104

Median household income: $74,976

Income to sale-price ratio: 29.62%

Days to pending: 45

Inventory: 3,029

Inventory per capita: 0.00604188

One-year price change forecast: -100.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 23.54%

4. Warner Robins, GA

Median sale price: $232,822

Median household income: $79,903

Income to sale-price ratio: 34.32%

Days to pending: 19

Inventory: 658

Inventory per capita: 0.003277235

One-year price change forecast: 80.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 22.35%

5. Appleton, WI

Median sale price: $296,011

Median household income: $88,651

Income to sale-price ratio: 29.95%

Days to pending: 42

Inventory: 507

Inventory per capita: 0.002057354

One-year price change forecast: 130.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 19.24%

6. Fayetteville, NC

Median sale price: $255,157

Median household income: $64,636

Income to sale-price ratio: 25.33%

Days to pending: 19

Inventory: 1,781

Inventory per capita: 0.004539476

One-year price change forecast: 150.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 23.29%

7. Savannah, GA

Median sale price: $353,187

Median household income: $79,392

Income to sale-price ratio: 22.48%

Days to pending: 38

Inventory: 2,359

Inventory per capita: 0.005551437

One-year price change forecast: 60.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 22.71%

8. Clarksville, TN

Median sale price: $289,257

Median household income: $70,825

Income to sale-price ratio: 24.49%

Days to pending: 26

Inventory: 1,475

Inventory per capita: 0.004378661

One-year price change forecast: 60.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 24.14%

9. Cape Coral, FL

Median sale price: $344,037

Median household income: $75,539

Income to sale-price ratio: 21.96%

Days to pending: 59

Inventory: 20,066

Inventory per capita: 0.024043433

One-year price change forecast: -160.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 16.35%

10. Muncie, IN

Median sale price: $152,814

Median household income: $58,286

Income to sale-price ratio: 38.14%

Days to pending: 12

Inventory: 293

Inventory per capita: 0.002608595

One-year price change forecast: 160.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.41%

11. Peoria, IL

Median sale price: $142,080

Median household income: $72,327

Income to sale-price ratio: 50.91%

Days to pending: 11

Inventory: 928

Inventory per capita: 0.002563614

One-year price change forecast: -100.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 17.89%

12. El Paso, TX

Median sale price: $235,000

Median household income: $62,331

Income to sale-price ratio: 26.52%

Days to pending: 30

Inventory: 3,196

Inventory per capita: 0.003664873

One-year price change forecast: 70.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 22.11%

13. Eau Claire, WI

Median sale price: $259,763

Median household income: $79,378

Income to sale-price ratio: 30.56%

Days to pending: 43

Inventory: 453

Inventory per capita: 0.002590451

One-year price change forecast: 10.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 19.75%

14. Yuma, AZ

Median sale price: $306,083

Median household income: $66,397

Income to sale-price ratio: 21.69%

Days to pending: 49

Inventory: 828

Inventory per capita: 0.003883295

One-year price change forecast: 180.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.13%

15. Decatur, IL

Median sale price: $124,945

Median household income: $61,550

Income to sale-price ratio: 49.26%

Days to pending: 10

Inventory: 243

Inventory per capita: 0.002415723

One-year price change forecast: -150.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.66%

16. Huntsville, AL

Median sale price: $303,761

Median household income: $89,668

Income to sale-price ratio: 29.52%

Days to pending: 29

Inventory: 2,254

Inventory per capita: 0.004274979

One-year price change forecast: -10.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 20.83%

17. Youngstown, OH

Median sale price: $151,734

Median household income: $54,215

Income to sale-price ratio: 35.73%

Days to pending: 14

Inventory: 1,382

Inventory per capita: 0.003244368

One-year price change forecast: 100.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.39%

18. Green Bay, WI

Median sale price: $325,239

Median household income: $80,421

Income to sale-price ratio: 24.73%

Days to pending: 40

Inventory: 791

Inventory per capita: 0.002383377

One-year price change forecast: 120.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.79%

19. Jonesboro, AR

Median sale price: $191,251

Median household income: $61,817

Income to sale-price ratio: 32.32%

Days to pending: 38

Inventory: 738

Inventory per capita: 0.005410954

One-year price change forecast: -210.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 20.78%

20. Syracuse, NY

Median sale price: $231,720

Median household income: $77,356

Income to sale-price ratio: 33.38%

Days to pending: 7

Inventory: 807

Inventory per capita: 0.001235918

One-year price change forecast: 200.0%

Percent aged 25 to 39: 18.66%

Data and Methodology

This SmartAsset study examined 180 metro areas for which data was available. Metro areas are ranked based on four metrics, composed of:

Affordability. Median sale price relative to median income.

Median sale price relative to median income. Median sale price comes from Zillow (Smooth, All Homes, Monthly) for 4/30/2025.

Median income comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 1 Year ACS. The data is from 2023, adjusted for wage growth of 5.58% through April 2025 per FRED.

Growth potential.

Zillow's Home Value Forecast; All Home Forecast, 1 Year; Homes (SFR, Condo/coop), smoothed. 4/30/2026

Competition.

Median days to pending, Zillow. 4/30/2025

Inventory per capita

Zillow: For-Sale Inventory, All Homes, Smoothed, Monthly

U.S. Census Bureau 1 year ACS 2023

Social.

Population aged 25-39: U.S. Census Bureau one year ACS 2023

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.