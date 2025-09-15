Ben Stiller raves about Ariana Grande in 'Focker In-Law': 'So funny'

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV VMAs (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande's first big-screen comedic role will be in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law, and so far producer and star Ben Stiller thinks she's been doing a great job.

Ariana will play the future daughter-in-law of Stiller's character, Greg Focker. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Stiller said, "We've been shooting about a month and I've been having the best time with her."

"She's incredible: so much fun, so good, such a pro, so funny," Stiller added.

Most of the cast members from the other Meet the Parents films are returning, including Teri Polo as Greg's wife, Pam; Robert De Niro as Greg's father-in-law, Jack; Blythe Danner as Jack's wife, Dina; and Owen Wilson as Pam's former fiancé, Kevin.

Focker In-Law arrives in theaters Thanksgiving 2026. This Thanksgiving — Nov. 21, to be exact — Ariana will be reprising her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year's smash Wicked.

And as if she wasn't busy enough, next summer Ariana will hit the road for her first tour in six years, which is set to run from June 2026 to August 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

