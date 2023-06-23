Being locked in the studio is among Givēon's plans for the summer

Givēon recently completed the European leg of his Give or Take Tour. Though he's familiar with touring his projects for fans, he says this particular experience was different.

"Performing in Europe is different in the way that it is a whole new world for me," he tells Complex. "I grew up in Long Beach and have done a North American leg for the Timeless Tour and Give Or Take Tour, so I've been familiar with the amazing crowds here. However, this is a whole new world and it's so great absorbing all of the culture Europe has to offer."

Givēon's recent tour followed his compilation album When It's All Said and Done… Take Time, which brought together his albums TAKE TIME and When It's All Said and Done. He says this summer he'll be "practicing gratitude" and making music, among other things.

"[I'll be] definitely locked in the studio and just practicing gratitude for all that I've experienced until this point," the singer says of his summer plans. "I've definitely been on that wave of collecting memories, having more amazing conversations with those I love."

He says his new music will naturally sound different than his previous releases.

"I am a firm believer in always creating art that you want your world to be like. Being human, we are all subject to ebb and flow, so my music will always differ every time I release it," Givēon says. "I am so excited to work with more artists I've already worked with and more up-and-coming ones."

Outside his music, Givēon has been "listening to lots of acoustic sounds, like 'Sparks' by Coldplay." He says, "I've been loving that moody, filtered, acoustic vibe lately. It's so timeless."

