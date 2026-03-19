A battle for the ladies: Tyrese and Tank going to head-to-head in March 26 Verzuz

Tyrese and Tank perform onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on September 13, 2025, in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The next Verzuz battle has been announced, and it’s all for the ladies. Tank and Tyrese, who have worked together as members of TGT, will be going song for song in a competition that also doubles as a celebration of their discographies.

The Verzuz will stream live on Apple Music on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. PT, according to an Instagram post. In the comments, Tyrese appeared to share more details about the event.

“200 ladies only……. no dudes…. in LA…. intimate…. live, in-studio guests,” he wrote, before teasing an opportunity for fans to meet them in person. “Tank….. I don’t know, bro—should we do VIP meet-and-greets after?”

Tank posted an old video on his Instagram Story, in which he asks Siri how many #1 records Tyrese has. When Siri responds "four," he looks at the camera and says, "Enough." The clip is then followed by Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off," specifically the lyric: "It's not enough (Ayy)/ Few solid n***** left, but it's not enough/ Few b****** that'll really step, but it's not enough."

On Tyrese's end, he posted a photo of himself sleeping on a throne, with the words "Verzuz Easy Work."

He also said he “might not sing any of my obvious monsters.”

"I think I might try and lose on purpose… I'm about to give the real Tyrese fans and supporters some B-side classics that they always ask me to sing," he wrote, adding that his Beautiful Pain album "is about to finally be on the main stage."

He then asked for recommendations on what other songs from the album he should perform: "I am really really about to do this for you the real ones….. Should I finally do WILDFLOWER?"

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