Ashanti thinks her love story with Nelly 'is an inspirational thing'

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nelly and Ashanti now grace our small screens as stars of a new reality series, We Belong Together. The show will give fans a glimpse of their everyday lives as a rekindled romance, a story Ashanti believes can inspire fans.

"I think people have seen us go through ups and downs, a lot of them," she tells Forbes. "And just to have such an amazing, positive, fairy tale-esque ending, I think is an inspirational thing."

Nelly says it's a storyline that will also resonate with many people or simply be a way for invested fans to keep up.

“People probably see themselves in us somewhere at some point during a relationship. And being who we are career-wise, people are able to see a lot of it play out," Nelly shares. “You got a chance to see us not only just grow in our careers but grow relationship-wise and grow as people. So, to be able to see that much of a person's life, I think you feel invested.”

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together is now streaming on Peacock.

