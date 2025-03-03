Ashanti says she 'wanted peace' with Irv Gotti before his death

Ashanti returned to Angie Martinez's IRL podcast two years after her first appearance. In the new episode, she provided updates about her life, including her thoughts about the death of Irv Gotti.

“It was a lot to process,” said Ashanti. “I was really sad and I’m still sad that it ended like this. There was a time where things were just amazing and I know that I always wanted peace for both of us and to be cordial. I wished peace for him and I prayed for him to be at peace. You don’t really see this coming. It came out of nowhere.”

“I really wanted it to happen,” she said of a potential reunion. “We made history together — that’s infinite.” She went on, “I’m sad that the last few years we weren’t seeing eye to eye. What I do know is that I tried. I do know that I extended the olive branch and again, I just wanted things to be cool. I didn’t want no smoke."

Ashanti's new IRL episode follows her debut appearance in 2022, during which she said Irv "lied about a lot of things" regarding their relationship while he was on Drink Champs.

Elsewhere in her new chat with Angie, Ashanti discussed reconnecting with now-husband Nelly, becoming a mother and more. The full episode is available to watch on YouTube.

