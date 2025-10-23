Ari Lennox releases 'Under the Moon' off upcoming album, 'Vacancy'

Ari Lennox 'Vacancy' artwork (Interscope Records)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ari Lennox sings about a hookup "Under the Moon" in her brand-new single, out now.

The track details the strange encounter with lyrics like, “Felt his suspicious mystique/ something’s giving me the creeps/ now I’m trippin’/ I’m so smitten."

It's a preview of what's to come on her newly announced album, Vacancy, slated to arrive on Jan. 23, 2026.

"Under the Moon" is Ari's second single from the forthcoming project, following the title track, which saw her reunite with "Pressure" producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.

Vacancy the album is now available for preorder.

