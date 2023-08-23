Anita Baker to perform one-night-only concert in Alabama this fall

Anita Baker will soon grace the stage again.

The Grammy winner is set to perform a special one-night-only show at the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama, on October 28.

Presented in part by The Black Promoters Collective, the musical evening will celebrate Baker's long career with memorable songs, from "Sweet Love" to "Giving You the Best That I Got."

Baker's last visit to the Legacy Arena in 2008 included a performance of a medley of hits from the '80s and '90s.

"It's Been SO Long," she said in an announcement tweet.

For more show information and to purchase tickets, which go on sale August 25, visit BlackPromotersCollective.com.

