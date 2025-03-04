Angie Stone's family expresses gratitude for well-wishes following her death

Angie Stone's children and extended family have released a statement in the wake of her death.

"It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time," read the caption of an Instagram post.

"Angie was an example for black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for black men with her Number One Hit entitled 'Brotha,'" they wrote of the song, which soundtracked the post. "Angie Stone was a pioneer of rap music that began with a female rap trio, The Sequence and ultimately led to her solo career that defined neo soul."

The post also touched on Angie's belief in giving back via her Angel Stripes foundation, adding she was going to college for ministry and had a "deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ" before she passed away.

Angie's children, Diamond and Michael, thanked all those who have shared their condolences, but asked for their privacy to be respected "as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother." They asked that fans keep her legacy alive, and shared that they're still in the process of planning a funeral and memorial service.

As previously reported, Angie passed away Saturday in a fatal car accident following a performance in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 63 years old. Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson and more have since paid tribute to her on social media.

