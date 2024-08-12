Angela Bassett honored as Disney Legend

Angela Bassett is officially a Disney Legend. She was recognized as such at the Disney Legends ceremony Sunday, which honored those who've had a significant impact on the Disney legacy.

According to Variety, Ryan Coogler helped in celebrating Bassett, who was being honored for 30 years of work, including in Touchstone's What's Love Got to Do With It, Disney+'s The Imagineering Story and Coogler's own Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"To see her and what she does is truly a gift,” said Coogler, who noted he was inspired by Bassett's work as a child. “She’s incredible. She’s been incredible for decades.”

Bassett took the stage and expressed gratitude for the support she's received on her yearslong journey.

“From day one in my pursuit of a career as an actress, I have understood that I am a part of something greater than myself. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey," she said. “I am forever proud to be your wife, your mother, your sister, and your auntie.”

Others recognized at the Disney Legends ceremony were Titanic director James Cameron, Kelly Ripa, Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and more.

