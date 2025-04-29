André 3000 to receive honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

André 3000's contributions to the worlds of philanthropy and music -- both as a solo artist and member of hip-hop duo Outkast -- has earned him an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. Come Saturday, May 10, he and Sara Bareilles will be presented an honorary Doctor of Music degree at the 2025 commencement ceremony taking place at Boston University's Agganis Arena.

Three Stacks and Sara join previous recipients who have been honored for their music including Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Usher, Missy Elliott, Ledisi, Q-Tip and John Legend.

The news of André's honorary doctorate arrives days after his group Outkast was selected to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!