Anderson .Paak brings his talents to 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Anderson .Paak will be making his way to Yo Gabba GabbaLand! He'll appear on Friday's episode of the Yo Gabba Gabba! revival show, where he'll sing about the underground world and its connection to all the things above.

"If you feel the energy coming from the ground/ That just means you're all connected to the magic all around," .Paak sings on "We Are All Connected" alongside his Yo Gabba GabbaLand! friends. "I said, hey!/ We're connected!/ Roots underground!"

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, premiering on Apple TV+, will also feature a slew of guests, including Big Daddy Kane, Antwaun Stanley, DJ White Shadow, Thundercat and The Drums.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

