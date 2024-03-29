Amid Big 3 debate, Ye says he's the only GOAT in hip-hop

Debates about the best rapper in modern day hip-hop have been taking place since Kendrick Lamar threw shots at Drake and J. Cole on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That." On Thursday, March 29, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, seemingly shared his take, declaring himself the only GOAT and sharing a list of reasons why.

"EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON 'NO MORE PARTIES IN LA,'" Ye wrote in an Instagram post. "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT. EVERYONE KNOWS I BROUGHT ADIDAS TO THIS CULTURE AND I TOOK THEM OUT."

He continued by mentioning he's the mastermind behind his albums Yeezus, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and more, before concluding, "I AM THE ONLY PERSON TO COME BACK TO NUMBER ONE AFTER CANCELLATION. THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT. I STAND BY ME. MY FRIENDS CALL ME YE :)."

As previously reported, Kendrick's diss referenced lyrics heard on Drake and Cole's song "First Person Shooter," including Cole's description of himself, Drizzy and K. Dot as the "big 3."

"Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*** the big 3, n****, it's just big me," Kendrick raps.

"Like That" appears on Future and Metro Boomin's recently released album, We Don't Trust You.

