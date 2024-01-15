'American Fiction,' 'Origin' among winners of 15th annual AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association has announced the winners for the 15th annual AAFCA Awards.



American Fiction, Origin and The Color Purple scored Best Comedy, Best Drama and Best Musical, respectively. Colman Domingo took the award for Best Actor in Rustin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor won Best Actress for Origin.



Sterling K. Brown took home Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction, and there was a tie in the Best Supporting Actress category between Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers and Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.



"It's become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day," AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement. "And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year's winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact."



The 15th annual AAFCA Awards take place on March 3 in Beverly Hills, CA.



Here are the AAFCA's Top 10 films list and the winners of the AAFCA Awards:



AAFCA'S Top 10 films of the year

1. American Fiction

2. Origin

3. The Color Purple

4. Oppenheimer

5. Past Lives

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7. Poor Things

8. Anatomy of a Fall

9. Killers of the Flower Moon

10. Barbie



Winners

Best Drama

Origin



Best Comedy

American Fiction



Best Musical

The Color Purple



Best Director

Ava DuVernay, Origin



Best Screenplay

American Fiction



Best Actor

Colman Domingo, Rustin



Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin



Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction



Best Supporting Actress

*TIE* Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple



Best Ensemble

The Color Purple



Breakout Performance

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon



Emerging Filmmaker

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction



Best Independent Feature

A Thousand and One



Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Best Documentary

Stamped From the Beginning



Best Music

The Color Purple



Best International Film

Io Capitano



Best Short Film

The After

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.