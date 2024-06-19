Amazon Music celebrating Black Music Month with help from Victoria Monét and producer D'Mile

Victoria Monét teams with frequent collaborator D'Mile for Amazon Music's Save The Music: Inspiring Music's Next Generation, out now. A celebration of the importance of Black Music Month, the documentary follows their trip to Brooklyn's Transit Tech High School, where they provided students with equipment, taught them some production skills, and shared insight on the music industry and knowledge on their cultural history.

"So many genres stemmed from Black artists and musicians: rock and roll, country, disco, house, R&B, soul, techno, rap … the list goes on," Monét says in a statement, per Billboard. "I love that there's a month dedicated to educating others on and celebrating Black music."

"My hope is that in general, music by Black artists is celebrated in all genres one day," she continued. "Motown was a breeding ground for so many incredible Black musicians and icons who truly made quality, POPular music.”

Save the Music also features BTS footage of Monét and D'Mile recording the reimagined version of their hit "Hollywood," which can only be streamed on Amazon Music. Save the Music dropped Tuesday.

