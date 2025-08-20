Amazon Music to host livestream, screening for Teyana Taylor's short film, 'Escape Room'

Teyana Taylor is hosting an exclusive livestream and screening Friday for her new short film, Escape Room.

The event will take place at the Culver Theater and Amazon Music's Culver City HQ, kicking off with a red carpet and wrapping up with a Q&A moderated by Lena Waithe. A press release for the event also notes there will be "special guests."

The livestream will give fans a chance to watch the film, a visual representation of Teyana's Escape Room album, which explores the human experience and more specifically a journey from heartbreak to healing, according to the release. It is also said to feature a few songs from the project.

"Escape Room isn't just a film or an album, it's a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in," Teyana says of her upcoming releases. "I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that's love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing."

"It's the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth," she continues. "This is more than a story… it's a place to break free."

The livestream begins Friday at 8 p.m. PT exclusively on the Amazon Music app and Twitch. It will be available to watch on Prime Video following the screening.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.