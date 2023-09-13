Alicia Keys, Grandmaster Flash to receive Ice Medal of Honor awards at inaugural Black music celebration

The Black American Music Association announced today, September 13, the Ice Medal of Honor Awards to celebrate legends and trailblazers of Black American music.

The Imperial Crown of Excellence inaugural Black-tie event, scheduled to take place at Atlanta's Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College on October 15, will pay tribute to groundbreaking artists who've contributed to Black music's 100-year legacy and indelible impact on culture.

First year honorees include Alicia Keys, who'll receive the Ella Fitzgerald Gold Standard Award, Grandmaster Flash, recipient of the Transformative Award, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who'll take home the Creative Impact Award, as well as philanthropist Robert Smith, Motown Production's first Black woman president, Suzanne de Passe, and Jeffrey Harleston of Universal Music Group.

The first-of-its-kind evening will feature music from Dancing with the Stars music director Ray Chew, live performances, speeches and a special segment curated by Wyclef Jean and gospel great Donald Lawrence.

The ceremony will also pay tribute to Michael Jackson with the Michael Jackson Icon Award.

"We are thrilled to launch the ICE Medal of Honor and to recognize these outstanding individuals who have made an enduring mark on the world through their art and creativity," event co-producer Michael Mauldin said.

