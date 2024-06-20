Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to take 'Giants' exhibition on the road

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are headed on tour to show the world their art exhibition. They'll be presenting the Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, followed by more dates that will be announced at a later time.

“Our mission has always been about making art accessible to everyone and showcasing these GIANT artists. We realized quickly that meant this collection had to travel to communities across the country and the world. We are so pleased that Atlanta and the High Museum of Art is the first stop on the GIANT tour,” the couple said in a statement.

“ATL is an important part of my story since I went to Stone Mountain High, Redan High and Open Campus," Swizz added. "I started DJing parties as a kid at Atrium and Club Flavors too! So, bringing Giants to the High is an Art homecoming for me!”

Giants, which first debuted at the Brooklyn Museum, will feature 115 items from the couple's valuables, including artwork from multigenerational Black diasporic artists, like Nick Cave, Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley, Deana Lawson and Ebony G. Patterson, that "explore the ways in which the featured artists and their work have grappled with societal issues, embraced monumentality and made a palpable impact on the art canon," per a press release. Albums, musical equipment and BMX bikes will also be displayed.

