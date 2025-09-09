Alicia Keys to perform alongside 'Hell's Kitchen' cast

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Alicia Keys is briefly joining the cast of Hell's Kitchen in celebration of the actors, their fans and the upcoming 20th anniversary of her Unplugged album. Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys will see her performing live for the first time on a Broadway stage. 

"After the show, we're doing something really special – me and my keys will be there and I can't wait to share this intimate moment with the beautiful Hell's Kitchen community," Keys said in a press release. 

Described as a "one-of-a-kind night," Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys will take place Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 at the Shubert Theatre. Tickets are available at HellsKitchen.com, Telecharge.com and the Shubert Theatre box office.

