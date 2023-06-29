Alicia Keys kicks off ﻿﻿Keys to the Summer Tour in Florida

Alicia Keys kicked off her Keys to the Summer Tour at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Wednesday.

For the first night of her 22-city North American tour, Keys filled the 20,000 seat-arena, where she enjoyed a 360-degree camera view of the stage.

Ahead of the concert, the Grammy winner previewed the special view on Instagram, providing fans a sneak peek of the arena, a glimpse of her sparkling silver piano and even a look at her custom Emilio Pucci outfit.

"Pucci exclusive, made exactly, only for the Keys to the Summer Tour," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story, showing off the colorful hat and pants combo. "This is the show day. It's happening."

Keys first announced the tour back in April, alerting fans of the dates and the 22 different stops across the U.S.

"I'm about to bring you these NEW VIBRATIONNNSSSS," she wrote on Instagram. "My first ever 360 tour!! Where are you pullin' up to rock with me?"

Keys is set to stay in Florida for show number two in Tampa Friday and will then move to Charlotte, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland and other cities, before ending the tour in Los Angeles in August.

For full tour itinerary and ticket information, visit aliciakeys.com

