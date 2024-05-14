Airbnb offering up a stay at Prince’s 'Purple Rain' house

Prince fans now have a chance to stay in the house featured in his iconic movie Purple Rain.

In connection with the film’s 40th anniversary, Paisley Park and the Prince Estate have teamed up with Airbnb to offer up the home for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as part of Airbnb’s Icons program. It marks the first time the Minneapolis residence, which Prince purchased in 2015, has been open to the public.

The stay will be hosted by Prince's Revolution band members Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman. The guest who books it will get a private tour of the house, which is filled with personal items that belonged to Prince, although he never lived in the property. They'll also sleep in the same bedroom Prince's Purple Rain character The Kid slept in, and get to enjoy some rare and special Prince tracks.

"Forty years ago, Prince revolutionized culture with the release of Purple Rain. This year, we continue to honor his enduring legacy and masterpiece with a series of events inspired by Purple Rain," says L Londell McMillan, Prince's former manager and lawyer. "Whether you're a local or a visitor, join us in Minnesota this year for an exclusive opportunity to delve into the genius behind the music."

More information can be found at Airbnb.com. Reservations open in August.

