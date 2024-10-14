Advocacy group aims to stop Chris Brown's upcoming performance in South Africa

The Women for Change advocacy group has collected over 20,000 signatures for a petition that aims to prevent Chris Brown from performing in South Africa, BBC reports. He's set to take the stage Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 for sold-out shows at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, which holds 94,000 seats.

"When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed," Sabina Walter, Women of Change's executive director, said in a statement. "The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women."

She adds, “When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where (gender-based violence) is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message - that fame and power outweigh accountability."

Chris Brown has been on the receiving end of several allegations and lawsuits accusing of him violence, with the most widely known case being Rihanna. He's since been banned from performing in certain countries, including the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

