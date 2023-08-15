"Absolutely obsessed": Fans love Victoria Monét's new video for "On My Mama"

Victoria Monét dropped off the music video for her song "On My Mama," and fans on the internet are loving it.

"Victoria Monét fits right in with the icons I grew up watching, that woman is POLISHED," one user wrote.

"I hope Victoria Monét realizes just how special she is," another said. "On my mama, she's a STAR!"

Another tweeted, "get into it cz victoria monet ate this tf up, it's giving nostalgia its giving timeless!!! absolutely obsessed."

The music video is an ode to Black culture, and a throwback to the 2000s, that captures Monét paying homage to Aaliyah, Ciara circa "Goodies" and Mya, as she dons a reimagined, custom version of the "Best of Me" singer's classic University of North Carolina jersey dress.

With choreography by renowned dancer Sean Bankhead — the mastermind behind Cardi B's "Up," Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" and Normani's "Wild Side" — Monét takes viewers on journey through the South, from the appearance of members of a Black fraternity and sorority to the lowrider trucks and the throwback fashion of baggy Girbaud jeans, white tees and bamboo earrings.

The video features cameos from Monét's mom, Mommy Monét, her daughter Hazel and Chalie Boy, the Texas rapper who's 2009 breakthrough song, "I Look Good," is sampled in "On My Mama."

Monet created "On My Mama" in 2021, not long after her daughter was born. The 30-year-old star said that while dealing with postpartum depression, the new track was "the first record I did that I actually liked."

"So, I think of the record as an anthem for affirmations, positive self-talk, manifestations ... all of that is kind of in the song, but in a really cool hood way," she said.

"On My Mama" is expected to show up on Monet's forthcoming album, Jaguar II, expected out August 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.