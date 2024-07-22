Abdul “Duke” Fakir, last surviving member of the Four Tops, dies at 88

The Four Tops' Abdul “Duke” Fakir passed away Monday, July 22, from heart failure at his home in Detroit. Fakir, the last surviving founding member of the legendary Motown group, was 88.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year," the Fakir family said in a statement to ABC Audio.

"As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come.”

The Four Tops was founded in 1953 as the Four Aims by Duke, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo "Obie" Benson and Lawrence Payton. They had a string of now-classic hits with songs written primarily by the iconic songwriting trio of Lamont Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. Those included two number ones -- “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” -- as well as “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love" and “It’s the Same Old Song."

The Four Tops' original lineup stayed intact until Payton's death in 1997. Benson died in 2005 and Stubbs passed away in 2008, but Fakir kept the group going with new singers.

As a member of the Four Tops, Fakir was in inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The group also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

Fakir is survived by his wife and six children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Details for a public celebration of his life and legacy will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Motown Museum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.