'Abbott Elementary,' 'Forever' top Black Reel Television Award nominees

Abbott Elementary, Forever and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist top the list of nominees for this year's Black Reel Television Awards.

Netflix's YA romance Forever scored the most nominations with 12, followed by ABC's Abbott Elementary with 11. Peacock's Fight Night has eight.

Joining Abbott in the outstanding comedy series category are The Bear, Harlem, The Residence and Survival of the Thickest. Along with Forever in the outstanding drama series category are Cross, Godfather of Harlem, Paradise and Reasonable Doubt.

Beyoncé Bowl and The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar also scored nods in the outstanding variety, talk or sketch category.

The awards recognize “the best in Black excellence across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.”

“Our mission has always been to honor the full spectrum of Black creativity on screen and behind the scenes,” said Black Reel Awards founder Tim Gordon. “These nominees remind us why representation, visibility, and recognition remain so critical.”

Winners will be announced virtually on Aug. 18 on BlackReelAwards.com.

