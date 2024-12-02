A$AP Rocky to receive Cultural Innovator Award at 2024 British Fashion Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
By Jamia Pugh

A$AP Rocky will soon add to his repertoire of accolades and honors, as he is set to receive the Cultural Innovator Award on behalf of the British Fashion Council at the Fashion Awards 2024 on Monday night.

The fundraiser, which supports Britain's fashion talent pipeline, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In its social media announcement, the British Fashion Council wrote, "We are delighted to announce that multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon @asaprocky, will be honoured as a Cultural Innovator" — an award that "celebrates a leading innovator and imagemaker in the entertainment industry, who over the course of the year, has created viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture."

Some of A$AP's fashion projects include the debut of his AGWE menswear brand during this year's Paris Fashion Week; campaigns for his partner, Rihanna's, Savage X Fenty brand; and being featured in Bottega Veneta ads alongside his sons, RZA and Riot.

Also to be honored at the Fashion Awards is Issa Rae, who is named the 2024 Pandora Leader of Change Recipient for her "commitment to authentic representation and her transformative use of storytelling."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!